Man arrested after dog walker fatally stabbed across from DC hospital

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing across from a D.C. hospital Tuesday night.

D.C. police found Margery Magill, 27, of Northwest D.C., with multiple stab wounds in the 400 block of Irving Street around 8:45 p.m.

After going through video surveillance and canvassing the area, police arrested 24-year-old Eliyas Aregahegne, of Northwest D.C., inside a residence in the 500 block of Columbia Road.

Police said that Magill, who was working as a dog walker, was walking dogs across MedStar Washington Hospital Center when the suspect approached her and stabbed her multiple times.

Magill’s call for help can be heard on video surveillance, police added.

Police Chief Pete Newsham said during a news conference Wednesday that it does not appear that the suspect and victim knew each other, but he could not yet say that the attack was random.

Preliminary investigation does not suggest that the suspect intended to rob or attempted to sexually assault the victim, and that the interaction between them had been brief, as Magill cried out for help and neighbors came out to help her. Newsham said that police do not yet have information to suggest that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Magill was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Aregahegne, who police said has a criminal record, has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder while armed.

