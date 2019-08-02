DC police seek vehicle involved in violent hit-and-run

The collision was captured on video by nearby surveillance cameras. The victim has life-threatening injuries.

D.C. police are looking for the vehicle involved in a violent hit-and-run Thursday night.

The incident took place at 9:57 p.m. in the 3900 block of Benning Road NE. The collision was captured on video by nearby surveillance cameras. The victim has life-threatening injuries.

Footage of the hit-and-run can be viewed here. Editor’s note: This video contains images that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Anyone with information about the incident or knowledge of the vehicle is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099. They may also text a tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

D.C. is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a crime committed in the District.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred:

