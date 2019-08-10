Home » Washington, DC News » 10 displaced in Northwest…

10 displaced in Northwest DC apartment fire

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

August 16, 2019, 5:45 AM

Ten people are displaced in the aftermath of a Northwest, D.C. apartment fire shortly before dawn on Friday.

Engines were dispatched to the 1200 block of Randolph Street in Petworth around 4 a.m. for a blaze affecting a three-story building on the corner with Kansas Avenue, D.C. fire officials said.

The capital region Red Cross is assisting six adults and four children who were displaced.

One firefighter was transported with minor injuries, fire officials tweeted. A civilian was also treated on scene for minor injuries.

Investigators were still working to determine the fire’s cause on Friday morning.

All roads have reopened following earlier closures for fire department activity. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

