Woman dies after going into water near The Wharf

Hallie Mellendorf

July 24, 2019, 11:27 PM

A woman is dead after going under the water along the D.C. Southwest waterfront Wednesday evening.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. near the District Pier at The Wharf, according to D.C. police.

Witnesses report the woman went into the water but did not surface, D.C. Fire and EMS reported.

It remains unclear whether she went into the water intentionally or if she fell in.

After harbor patrol found her, she was taken to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

She died at the hospital.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred:

