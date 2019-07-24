Woman dies after going into water near The Wharf

It remains unclear whether the woman fell into the water or went in intentionally.

A woman is dead after going under the water along the D.C. Southwest waterfront Wednesday evening.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. near the District Pier at The Wharf, according to D.C. police.

Witnesses report the woman went into the water but did not surface, D.C. Fire and EMS reported.

It remains unclear whether she went into the water intentionally or if she fell in.

After harbor patrol found her, she was taken to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

Update water rescue 800 block Maine Ave SW. We have transported 1 adult female in critical life threatening condition. She was the only victim. #DCsBravest clearing the scene & @DCPoliceDept will conduct investigation. pic.twitter.com/OajtmeC3hu — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 25, 2019

She died at the hospital.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred:

