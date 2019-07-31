Uber joins the fight against human trafficking in the District

Uber drivers in the District are trained to spot and report potential victims of human trafficking.

In honor of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on Tuesday, Uber trained D.C. drivers in how to spot and report riders who may be victims of human trafficking. Working sessions gave drivers an opportunity to interact with law enforcement officers and advocates.

Tracey Breeden, the head of women’s safety and gender-based violence programs with Uber, said the company is expanding training programs that began in 2016.

“We are uniquely positioned to really make a difference in this space,” said Breeden.

Sean Griffith, who has been driving with Uber for about four years, said he’s excited to have the tools necessary to help stop the global epidemic.

“I think it’s important for anyone to help, whether it’s happening in your neighborhood or in the back seat of your car,” he added.

Breeden said the program is spreading through Latin America and other countries where Uber is available and is focused on providing drivers a safe space to speak up.

“It’s happening right under us and we don’t even realize it. If your intuition is telling you something is off, don’t hesitate to contact the hotline or 911 and know that you can be a part of the solution,” she added.

Information on how to help stop human trafficking is available to drivers and riders in the Uber app.

