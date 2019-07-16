Off-duty firefighters charged with assaulting DC police officers at pizza shop

The court documents indicate that the scuffle broke out after the three complied with a request that they leave the restaurant.

Three people are facing charges after clashing with police early Sunday morning inside a D.C. pizza shop, and two of them are firefighters.

NBC Washington reported that two of the three were off-duty D.C. firefighters; they have been placed on leave.

Court documents say Courtney Barnes, 36, pushed, struck and kicked three police officers and Kimberly Gorham, 26, punched an officer and scratched another on the neck.

A third person, identified as Derrick Barkley, 37, is accused of repeatedly trying to punch a police officer.

The court documents indicate that the scuffle broke out after the three complied with a request that they leave the restaurant on the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW.

The documents say the three returned to confront the police officers.

The documents provide no information as to what led to the disturbance. All three people are charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

