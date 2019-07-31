DC police arrest suspect in sexual abuse offenses dating back 20 years

Levi Ruffin, 41, or Northwest, was arrested Tuesday on charges of burglary, sexual abuse and child sexual abuse.

A D.C. man has been arrested for sexual abuse offenses that happened in the Columbia Heights area dating back almost 20 years.

Levi Ruffin, 41, of Northwest, was arrested Tuesday on charges of burglary, sexual abuse and child sexual abuse.

D.C. police said that between 1999 and 2000, Ruffin engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile victim on the 1400 block of Fairmont Street NW.

On July 2, 2003, police said that the Ruffin entered a home on the 1400 block of Euclid Street NW around 11:30 p.m., brandished a knife and sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing.

On June 3, 2007, Ruffin entered a home on the 1700 block of Harvard Street NW at approximately 3:30 a.m. Police said he grabbed the victim, sexually assaulted her and fled the scene.

On Sept. 8, 2007, at 2 a.m., the suspect entered a home on the 1400 block of Columbia Road NW, brandished a knife and sexually assaulted the victim.

He faces three counts of burglary, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse while armed, one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree child sexual abuse.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.