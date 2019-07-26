DC attorney may be suspended over misconduct allegations

A powerful D.C. attorney involved in several high-profile cases is facing a multiyear suspension over allegations of misconduct while representing a client.

Larry Klayman, 68, is accused of abusing his attorney-client relationship with Elham Sataki, who he represented in order to file a sexual harassment suit against her former employer, Voice of America, The Washington Post reports.

Klayman allegedly tried to convince his client to leave her job, move to Los Angeles and enter a romantic relationship with him.

When Sataki refused to enter the romantic relationship, he allegedly asked for more money to represent her.

He has denied the accusations.

The 68-year-old’s active cases include lawsuits against President Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone and Infowars founder Alex Jones on behalf of writer and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi.

An ethics panel for members of the D.C. Bar is making the 33-month suspension recommendation and Klayman has the right to appeal the decision.

Klayman reached out to WTOP with the following statement:

“The allegations that are raised are inaccurate. I tried to help Ms. Sataki, and, in fact, did so to the best of my ability. I’m confident of ultimate success.

“But it is very important to understand that two other bars looked at this, the complaint, and threw it in the trash 10 years ago. This is a political hit job by a leftist hearing committee that wants to damage me for my public interest work, as I’m a conservative and represent conservatives and other interests opposed to the establishment interests of Washington, D.C., of both political parties.

“This is only a recommendation, this is not a decision by the D.C. Bar. A recommendation by very politically partisan people, part of today’s world, where there’s smear jobs and hit jobs against people that they don’t agree with politically.”

