Adult, teenager found dead in apparent shooting in Northeast DC

A teenager and an adult were found dead in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

At around 5:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Queen Street following a request from a family member to check on their relatives. NBC Washington reported that a family member found the bodies and called police.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the bodies of an adult and a teenager who both appeared to have been shot. It is not yet clear if they suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, D.C. police identified the victims as 17-year-old Ahkii Washington-Scruggs and 57-year-old Hugh Washington, both of Northeast D.C.

NBC Washington identified the victims as a father and his 17-year-old son, and reported that the shooting did not happen on Friday and it is not clear how long the victims’ bodies had been in the dwelling.

Patrol Chief Lamar Greene said in a news conference that police do not have suspect information yet. Green is asking the public to alert police of anything suspicious they may have observed in the area.

Anyone with information should call 202-727-9099.

This shooting comes one day after an 11-year-old was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000, per victim, to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anonymous information can be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a message to 50411.

Below is the area where the victims were found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

