Man dies after double shooting in Southeast DC

By Hallie Mellendorf June 15, 2019 11:45 am 06/15/2019 11:45am
A man is dead following a double shooting in Southeast D.C. early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight, police responded to reports of a shooting inside a residence in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

Police found a man and woman both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital.

The man, later identified as 37-year-old Richfield Chang of Southeast D.C., died from his injuries.

The cause of the shooting it still unknown. The case remains under investigation.

D.C. police is asking anyone with information about the case to call 202-727-9099.

crime double shooting Jenkins Row apartments Local News Richfield Chang southeast Washington, DC News
