Police investigating report of body found at Rock Creek Park Golf Course

By Reem Nadeem June 11, 2019 8:29 pm 06/11/2019 08:29pm
The body of a man was found Tuesday afternoon at the Rock Creek Park Golf Course in Northwest D.C.

D.C. police recovered the body that was found just before 3:30 p.m. at the 6100 block of 16th Street Northwest. Police said that they are treating this as a death investigation.

NBC Washington reported that the body was found in a pond at the 17th hole.

Below is a map of the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

