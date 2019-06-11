Police investigating report of body found at Rock Creek Park Golf Course

D.C. police are investigating after a report of a body found just before 3:30 p.m. at the 6100 block of 16th Street Northwest.

The body of a man was found Tuesday afternoon at the Rock Creek Park Golf Course in Northwest D.C.

D.C. police recovered the body that was found just before 3:30 p.m. at the 6100 block of 16th Street Northwest. Police said that they are treating this as a death investigation.

NBC Washington reported that the body was found in a pond at the 17th hole.

Below is a map of the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.