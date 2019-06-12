202
Home » Washington, DC News » Man injured after partial…

Man injured after partial collapse of building near DC’s Logan Circle

By Reem Nadeem June 12, 2019 3:36 pm 06/12/2019 03:36pm
4 Shares

A man is injured after a building partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon near Logan Circle in Northwest D.C.

It happened in the 1300 block of 13th Street Northwest just before 2 p.m. The second floor of a three-story building collapsed in the rear of the building, injuring a worker, said D.C. Fire and EMS.

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening. He was found on the second floor.

The building next door was evacuated.

There will be impact on traffic in the area: 13th street is closed between O and N streets, and D.C. police said it could be closed for a while.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
DC Fire and EMS Local News partial collapse Washington, DC News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 Women's World Cup
Gloria Vanderbilt 1924-2019
Celebrity birthdays June 16-22
Today in History: June 19
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
25 years ago: OJ chase consumed TV
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families