The second floor of a three-story building collapsed in the rear of the building, injuring a worker, said D.C. Fire and EMS. See photos.
A man is injured after a building partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon near Logan Circle in Northwest D.C.
It happened in the 1300 block of 13th Street Northwest just before 2 p.m. The second floor of a three-story building collapsed in the rear of the building, injuring a worker, said D.C. Fire and EMS.
The man’s injuries are not life-threatening. He was found on the second floor.
The building next door was evacuated.
There will be impact on traffic in the area: 13th street is closed between O and N streets, and D.C. police said it could be closed for a while.
