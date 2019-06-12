The second floor of a three-story building collapsed in the rear of the building, injuring a worker, said D.C. Fire and EMS. See photos.

A man is injured after a building partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon near Logan Circle in Northwest D.C.

It happened in the 1300 block of 13th Street Northwest just before 2 p.m. The second floor of a three-story building collapsed in the rear of the building, injuring a worker, said D.C. Fire and EMS.

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening. He was found on the second floor.

The building next door was evacuated.

There will be impact on traffic in the area: 13th street is closed between O and N streets, and D.C. police said it could be closed for a while.

