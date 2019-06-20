202
Home » Washington, DC News » Look for new crosswalks…

Look for new crosswalks around DC — they should be easy to notice

By Jack Pointer
and Kristi King June 20, 2019 5:03 pm 06/20/2019 05:03pm
3 Shares

The D.C. Department of Transportation's paving work this season will include upgraded "ladder"-style crosswalks with high-visibility paint.

It should be easier for drivers to see some crosswalks around the District in the months ahead.

On Thursday, the D.C. Department of Transportation announced its paving work for the season, and that will include upgrading crosswalks.

“We are converting all of the standard crosswalks, which are traditionally two straight lines, with high-visibility ladder crosswalks to improve safety across the District,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian during an event at First and N streets Southwest.

Such ladder crosswalks, he said, consist of a more reflective material. And with more of that paint on the road, it “pops out,” he said.

It’s a part of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Vision Zero initiative. As the District repaves many roads over the next several years, they will upgrade crosswalks to high-visibility ones — and refresh those that already are high-visibility, he said.

Outside the nearby King Greenleaf Recreation Center, ANC Commissioner Rhonda Hamilton said a more visible crosswalk is essential for the location, which is not far from Nationals Park and Audi Field.

“One of my major concerns is pedestrian safety,” Hamilton said. “I know that with an aggressive amount of traffic that we have, we have so many near-hits of pedestrians every single day, especially our children.”

Thursday’s announcement comes about two months after a pedestrian was fatally struck in Southeast D.C. That fatality resulted inspired residents to paint their own crosswalk nearby, in the 2300 block of 16th Street Southeast.

Residents who would like to see crosswalks refreshed in their neighborhood can call 311, Marootian said.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
crosswalk ddot Local News Washington, DC News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity deaths
Celebrity birthdays June 23-29
2019 Women's World Cup
Today in History: June 27
Top Michael Jackson songs
10 summer food and drink festivals
Gloria Vanderbilt 1924-2019
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
25 years ago: OJ chase consumed TV
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP