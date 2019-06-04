Go-go could become the official music of DC

A bill proposed in the city council would create a program to support, promote and archive go-go music and make it the official music of D.C.

Chuck Brown, are your ears ringing? Have you heard?

Go-go might become the official music of D.C.

“To me and so many other Washingtonians, go-go has become so much more than just a musical genre,” Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie said upon introducing the Go-Go Official Music of the District of Columbia Designation Act of 2019 on Tuesday.

“Go-go is woven into the cultural fabric of Washington, D.C,” McDuffy said.

The entire council supports the proposal, which will be considered next by the Committee of the Whole.

“In every beat of the conga or groove of the drum, the story of the District of Columbia is being told,” McDuffie said. “Go-go music encapsulates the range of personal experiences and local communities around the District and expresses them in a unified, peaceful, respectful force.”

The bill proposes that a program be created to support and promote go-go and to archive the music and documents related to its history.

