WATCH: DC celebrates culture and unity at annual Funk Parade

D.C. celebrated loud and proud with no mute button in sight during the sixth annual Funk Parade, a day-long celebration of the District’s rich and diverse music, art and culture.

Events ranged from a day fair with several music and dance acts across several stages, to an interactive parade from the Howard Theater to the Lincoln Theater along the historic U Street corridor.

“Bring your happiness. No division, no exclusion, it’s all a good time,” said David Oliver, one of the hosts on the main stage at U Street and Vermont Avenue.

Technical issues on the main stage didn’t stop the fun, either.

“I think anything that you do to bring the community together is a great thing … people need to see togetherness,” said London Myrick, who brought a troupe of children from the Capitol Movement dance school that was to perform on the main stage.

Saturday afternoon’s parade capped off the daytime fair and gave way for the nighttime music festival, which was scheduled to last until midnight.



