DC Man arrested for attempted kidnapping, stalking of mother and daughter

D.C. police have arrested a man who allegedly stalked and attempted to kidnap a girl and her mother on Friday.

Police said Corbett Edson Turner, 42, of Southeast D.C., approached the victims as they were walking in Northeast, shortly before 5 p.m.

They walked away from him, but he caught up to them on the 1500 block of Benning Road.

Turner then allegedly grabbed the daughter by the arm in an attempt to force the pair to come with him, but the girl was able to break free.

Both mother and daughter fled and reported the incident, according to police.

Police arrested Turner shortly afterward.

Turner faces kidnapping and stalking charges.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

