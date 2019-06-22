Trump to delay ICE raids; DC leaders voice dissent on mass deportations

President Donald Trump announced that officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement would begin deporting "millions of illegal aliens." Several D.C. leaders have publicly spoken out against such action.
The raids were expected to begin Sunday. Officials from ICE said the initial targets of the raids would be those who had been served deportation documents but had not yet willingly surrendered to immigration officers.
Three administration officials told The Associated Press
the operation had been canceled because details had leaked in the media and officer safety could be jeopardized. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly on the operation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
On June 17, President Donald Trump announced that officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement would begin deporting “millions of illegal aliens.” Several D.C. leaders have publicly spoken out against such action.
In a Friday statement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called Trump’s threats “cruel and antithetical to our American values.”
“Regardless of immigration status, immigrants in DC are our neighbors, co-workers, family members, and valued members of our community,” said the statement.
The D.C. Police Department tweeted that they would not be asking residents about their immigration status.
D.C. Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen said he has spoken with D.C. police chief Peter Newsham about the upcoming raids and confirmed that D.C. police will not be cooperating with ICE.
The ACLU of D.C. released a statement on Twitter telling residents to take the threat of immigration raids seriously and to stay informed of their rights.
Other human rights groups have asked D.C. leaders to do everything in their power to ensure the protection of immigrants living in D.C. A petition on MoveOn.org asking D.C. leaders to stand against the ICE raids garnered nearly 1,000 signatures by Saturday morning.
The Miami Herald reported that immigration agents will be targeting Miami, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, New York City and San Francisco.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
