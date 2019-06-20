The properties in question include an apartment complex in Northeast D.C.'s Ivy City neighborhood as well as two commercial properties in Southeast.

D.C.’s attorney general announced three lawsuits Thursday against some allegedly neglectful property owners and managers.

The properties in question include an apartment complex in Northeast D.C.’s Ivy City neighborhood as well as two commercial properties in Southeast.

“Building owners who neglect their properties blight our neighborhoods and put the health and safety of District residents at risk,” Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement.

“Today’s actions are a response to repeated complaints from fearful community members and concerned tenants who continue to experience poor living conditions, drug activity and gun violence in their communities.”

3505–3511 Wheeler Road Southeast is the site of a 22,268-square-foot shopping center that comprises a liquor store, a convenience store and other businesses. Racine’s office alleges that the Congress Heights site has been “plagued by persistent gun violence and drug-related crime over the past year.”

Since January, D.C. police have responded to over 191 calls for service there, the office said, including at least 45 “directly linked to illegal drug and firearm activity.”

The suit in D.C. Superior Court against Hong Keun Kim, Chung Ja Kim, Won Kyong Hwang and SH Property Management Inc. seeks civil penalties and an order that owners implement “basic security measures.”

Police have also responded to over 430 calls for service at a Shell gas station at 4700 S. Capitol St. Southeast, Racine said. Those calls include 41 drug complaints, an armed robbery and 14 reports of firearm activity. This suit against owners Capital Petroleum Group LLC, DAG Realty LLC and Eyob Mamo seeks an order to install and maintain security cameras and adequate lighting.

In addition, the suit orders them to “limit trespassing and loitering.”

Also sued was Tavana Corp. and Mehrdad Valibeigi, the owner and manager of Westwood Apartments (1850–1854 Kendall St. Northeast). Racine alleges that rent was collected amid a failure to maintain the property and make necessary repairs.

“Tenants suffer from dangerous and unsanitary conditions throughout, including severe infestations of mice, roaches and bed bugs, lack of working heat, electrical problems, leaking and collapsing ceilings, mold, and a lack of fire safety systems,” Racine’s office alleged.

The attorney general is asking the court to provide relief to affected tenants and to appoint a receiver who will ensure repairs are made.

It’s not the first time the office has sued Valibeigi. Similar neglect allegations have been made about properties in the 4500 block of Benning Road Southeast and 4400 C Street Southeast. Those cases are pending.

