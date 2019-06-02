2 children, 7 others injured in Metrobus crash in NE DC

Nine people, including two children, were injured after a truck and Metrobus collided in Northeast, D.C., Saturday.
The crash happened shortly after noon on North Capitol Street near K Street, NE.
All injuries were said to be minor, but the people involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.
Below is a map of where the incident took place.
