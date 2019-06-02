2 children, 7 others injured in Metrobus crash in NE DC

Nine people, including two children, were injured after a truck and Metrobus collided in Northeast, D.C., Saturday.

An emergency responder from D.C. Fire and EMS holds a toddler after a Metrobus and truck collided on June 1, 2019. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

The crash happened shortly after noon on North Capitol Street near K Street, NE.

All injuries were said to be minor, but the people involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

#DCsBravest Medical Ambulance Bus being positioned to accept patients. We will transport 7 adults & 2 children in this unit, all minor injuries or for medical evaluation. There are no further injuries. All patients were aboard Metrobus. pic.twitter.com/qfTMfOI3r6 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 1, 2019

