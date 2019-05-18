202
Woman struck and killed by SUV in Southeast DC

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP May 18, 2019 9:40 pm 05/18/2019 09:40pm
A woman is dead after being struck by an SUV in Southeast D.C.

Police say the woman crossed the street in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a Ford Explorer traveling southbound struck her.

According to police, she was not in a marked crosswalk at the time.

DC Fire and EMS transported her to a hospital with severe injuries, where she later died.

Police have not released her ID.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the D.C. police at (202) 727-9099.

A map of the area where the incident occurred is below.

dc police fatal pedestrian crash Local News pedestrian struck southeast Washington, DC News
