Dogs rescued in DC were part of suspected dogfighting operation

By Jack Pointer May 29, 2019 6:09 pm 05/29/2019 06:09pm
Two dogs were rescued from a Northeast D.C. residence Wednesday as part of a Humane Rescue Alliance investigation into suspected dogfighting.

Dogfighting paraphernalia — which included conditioning equipment, wound care supplies and supplements — was also seized in the raid, with which D.C. police assisted as part of a search-and-seizure warrant.

“Dogfighting is one of the most savage crimes an individual can engage in and it will not be tolerated in the District,” said Chris Schindler, the alliance’s vice president of field services, in a statement. “These dogs are finally free from the sadistic lifestyle they were forced to live and will never have to fight to the death again.”

The case remains under investigation.

