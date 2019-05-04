202
DC Chocolate Festival brings new flavors to the district

By Melissa Howell May 4, 2019 2:57 pm 05/04/2019 02:57pm
There were plenty of chocolatiers at the French Embassy for the D.C. Chocolate Festival.

The Gaithersburg company, Chouquette, or “sweet treat” in French, was among them. Their secret, Sue Cassidy said is their focus on what they know; empowering women, fun design and caramel.

“We have these RBG chocolates, we have a phenomenal women chocolate which includes Serena, Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift,” Cassidy said. “You can put politics in it and they’ll still eat it.”

Just across the room was Harper Macaw, a D.C.-based company that’s focused on being environmentally friendly. Co-owner Matt Dixon said they’ve got a big draw this year.

“Grapefruit soda is our big fun one that everyone’s trying,” Dixon said.

Visitors also had the chance to taste chocolate-inspired drinks and chocolate with quinoa and Thai chili, bringing together a crunchy heat flavor.

The festival also featured workshops giving enthusiasts an inside look at the bean to bar process and tastings. Children were also able to get in on the fun with a hands-on session. It’s an event likely to have something for everyone each year.

