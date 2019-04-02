Victim identified in fatal Southeast DC shooting

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Southeast D.C. near the District-Maryland border. Maurice Wheeler, 28, was shot multiple times.

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Southeast D.C. near the District-Maryland border on Monday evening.

D.C. police said officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 4600 block of Hillside Road, SE around 10 p.m. Monday, near Benning Road.

They found 28-year-old Maurice Wheeler, of no fixed address, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders transported Wheeler to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries. There was no word on suspects as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact D.C. police by calling 202-727-9099, or to submit a tip anonymously by texting 50411.

