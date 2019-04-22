‘Giant leap for mankind’ turns 50: DC outdoor movies celebrate moon landing

As the moon landing turns 50 in July, astronomy fans and science fiction buffs can celebrate the anniversary at a series of space-themed, outdoor movie screenings in D.C.

As the moon landing turns 50 in July, astronomy fans and science fiction buffs can celebrate the anniversary at a series of space-themed, outdoor movie screenings in D.C.

On five Tuesdays from May 21 to June 18, films will be shown outdoors and at night at the Marie Reed Recreation Center at 18th and California streets.

After two of the screenings, experts from the National Air and Space Museum will host panels discussing the science behind the films.

Telescopes will also be set up for stargazing, if the weather allows.

Attendees can grab special brown bag movie meals that restaurants around the neighborhood will be offering. The Marie Reed Elementary School PTA will also be selling refreshments.

Blankets and chairs are encouraged.

This is the schedule of movies:

May 21: “Armageddon” (museum panel after movie)

May 28: “Alien”

June 4: “Spaceballs”

June 11: “Apollo 11” (museum panel after movie)

June 18: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (family night)

The movies are shown by Adams Morgan Movie Nights and the National Air and Space Museum. Find more information online.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.