‘Giant leap for mankind’ turns 50: DC outdoor movies celebrate moon landing

By Reem Nadeem April 22, 2019 4:16 pm 04/22/2019 04:16pm
In this July 20, 1969 file photo provided by NASA shows Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, the first men to land on the moon, plant the U.S. flag on the lunar surface. Armstrong commanded the Apollo 11 spacecraft that landed on the moon July 20, 1969. He radioed back to Earth the historic news of "one giant leap for mankind." Armstrong and fellow astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin spent nearly three hours walking on the moon, collecting samples, conducting experiments and taking photographs. (AP Photo/NASA)

As the moon landing turns 50 in July, astronomy fans and science fiction buffs can celebrate the anniversary at a series of space-themed, outdoor movie screenings in D.C.

On five Tuesdays from May 21 to June 18, films will be shown outdoors and at night at the Marie Reed Recreation Center at 18th and California streets.

After two of the screenings, experts from the National Air and Space Museum will host panels discussing the science behind the films.

Telescopes will also be set up for stargazing, if the weather allows. 

Attendees can grab special brown bag movie meals that restaurants around the neighborhood will be offering. The Marie Reed Elementary School PTA will also be selling refreshments.

Blankets and chairs are encouraged.

This is the schedule of movies:

  • May 21: “Armageddon” (museum panel after movie)
  • May 28: “Alien”
  • June 4: “Spaceballs”
  • June 11: “Apollo 11” (museum panel after movie)
  • June 18: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (family night)

The movies are shown by Adams Morgan Movie Nights and the National Air and Space Museum. Find more information online.

