DC mayor declares war on confusing street signs — and wants you to join the fight

Bowser will kick off the new social media initiative at 11:30 a.m., along with a new, yearlong workforce training program designed to prepare D.C. residents for a transportation career as sign installers.
But if you’re Twitter or Instagram-savvy and desperate at the opportunity to exact revenge on that migraine-inducing parking sign outside your window, you don’t have wait until 11:30 a.m. to do it.
“Through April 15, residents are encouraged to share #GoodSignDC to alert the District about street signs, such as parking signs, that are confusing or are in need of replacement,” the District Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Share a photo and location of the sign on social media with hashtag #GoodSignDC. And if you’re tweeting, consider tagging @WTOP and @WTOPTraffic too — we’re eager to see what people find.
