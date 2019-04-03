202
DC mayor declares war on confusing street signs — and wants you to join the fight

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews April 3, 2019
A faded “No Parking” sign spotted in D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

It’s just about time to get in that spring cleaning mood, D.C. — and for Mayor Muriel Bowser, that means doing away with confusing street signs around the city.

With #GoodSignDC, a new initiative Bowser will debut Wednesday morning, the city is determined to oust misplaced, contradictory or outright confusing road signs once and for all — and it needs your help to get it done.

Bowser will kick off the new social media initiative at 11:30 a.m., along with a new, yearlong workforce training program designed to prepare D.C. residents for a transportation career as sign installers.

But if you’re Twitter or Instagram-savvy and desperate at the opportunity to exact revenge on that migraine-inducing parking sign outside your window, you don’t have wait until 11:30 a.m. to do it.

“Through April 15, residents are encouraged to share #GoodSignDC to alert the District about street signs, such as parking signs, that are confusing or are in need of replacement,” the District Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Share a photo and location of the sign on social media with hashtag #GoodSignDC. And if you’re tweeting, consider tagging @WTOP and @WTOPTraffic too — we’re eager to see what people find.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

alejandro alvarez goodsigndc Local News muriel bowser parking road signs traffic traffic signs Transportation News Washington, DC News Washington, DC Traffic
