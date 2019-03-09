Police search for 2 other suspects in H Street shooting, assault

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Deago Antonio Belton, 27, and Timara Williams, 24, both of Northeast, D.C. Police believe the two were involved in an attempt to kill a man in a restaurant on H Street.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Deago Antonio Belton, 27, and Timara Williams, 24, both of Northeast. Police believe the two were involved in an attempt to kill a man in a restaurant on H Street.

Another suspect, Delonte Wesley Rouse, 26, of Southeast D.C., was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in February.

The incident happened just after midnight on Jan. 27 at Quara Ethiopian Restaurant. The first suspect and the victim were arguing inside the restaurant, with people in the bar area trying to stop the fight, when the first suspect pulled out a gun and shot at the victim multiple times.

After the victim fell, Belton and Rouse began kicking him repeatedly, and Williams then took the gun used in the shooting, a news release said. The three then fled the seen.

