Police arrest DC man in H Street restaurant shooting, assault

Police are still searching for the suspect seen firing a gun on video. (Courtesy D.C. police)

A 26-year-old man was one of three suspects arrested after a man was shot and assaulted in a crowded H Street Northeast restaurant. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

D.C. police have arrested one of three suspects after a shooting and assault was captured on surveillance video inside a busy restaurant on H Street Northeast.

Delonte Wesley Rouse, 26, of Southeast D.C., was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, police said Thursday.

They are still searching for the other two suspects: the man who fired the gun and a woman, who were captured on video.

The incident happened just after midnight on Jan. 27 at Quara Ethiopian Restaurant. The first suspect and the victim were arguing inside the restaurant, with people in the bar area trying to stop the fight, when the first suspect pulled out a gun and shot at the victim multiple times.

After the victim fell to the ground, the gunman began kicking him. Rouse, the second suspect, is seen hitting the victim who had been shot with a bar stool.

The third suspect, a woman, is seen on camera taking the gun that was used in the shooting, police said.

The suspects fled the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were life-threatening.

Police are investigating the incident as an assault with intent to kill. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

