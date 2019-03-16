Nonprofit celebrates Women’s History Month with art tours

The two-hour tour at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery teaches visitors about the lives of women like Henrietta Lacks, Pocahontas and Martha Washington. Find out how to attend.

A local nonprofit, Washington, DC History and Culture, is giving visitors a chance to get fresh perspectives on Women’s History Month with guided tours at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

“A lot of times people just don’t have an understanding or appreciation for the contributions women have made to our history, both in terms of art or political history, ” said Robert Kelleman, founder of the nonprofit.

The two-hour tour teaches visitors about the lives of women like Henrietta Lacks, Pocahontas and Martha Washington. Many of the women featured along the tour, Kelleman says, were artists, the subjects of art or patrons of art who were many times left behind in the shadows of their husbands.

“We just want them to learn more about these women … and learn about the challenges that they faced,” said Kelleman.

Tickets for the tour are $7.00 and can be purchased in advance online. The next tour will be held at the end of March.

