202
Home » Washington, DC News » Nonprofit celebrates Women's History…

Nonprofit celebrates Women’s History Month with art tours

By Melissa Howell March 16, 2019 3:37 pm 03/16/2019 03:37pm
Share
The Robert and Arlene Kogod Courtyard at the National Portrait Gallery, one of 18 Smithsonian Institutions in D.C. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery)

A local nonprofit, Washington, DC History and Culture, is giving visitors a chance to get fresh perspectives on Women’s History Month with guided tours at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

“A lot of times people just don’t have an understanding or appreciation for the contributions women have made to our history, both in terms of art or political history, ” said Robert Kelleman, founder of the nonprofit.

The two-hour tour teaches visitors about the lives of women like Henrietta Lacks, Pocahontas and Martha Washington. Many of the women featured along the tour, Kelleman says, were artists, the subjects of art or patrons of art who were many times left behind in the shadows of their husbands.

“We just want them to learn more about these women … and learn about the challenges that they faced,” said Kelleman.

Tickets for the tour are $7.00 and can be purchased in advance online. The next tour will be held at the end of March.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Living News Local News Melissa Howell Robert Kelleman Things to do in DC Washington DC History & Culture Washington, DC News women's history month
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Warm and hearty soup recipes

Take the edge off the chill with these warm and hearty soups. Scroll through the gallery for the best fall and winter recipes.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!