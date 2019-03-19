My Take: The numbers behind the demise of Chocolate City

A study by the National Community Reinvestment coalition found that D.C. has the highest intensity of gentrification than any U.S. city. On My Take, Clinton Yates discusses the disappearance of Chocolate City.

No city knows better about gentrification, than the nation’s capital.

My Take: 3/19/2019 Clinton Yates https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/MyTake031919.mp3 Download audio

