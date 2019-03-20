Man convicted in 2017 rape, murder of artist in Northeast DC

Two years after a woman was attacked by an intruder as she was loading up her car to leave D.C., a jury convicted the man charged with her rape and murder.

Jurors found El Hadji Toure, 30, formerly of Laurel, Maryland, guilty Wednesday of all 13 counts he was facing, including the murder and rape of 34-year-old artist Corrina Mehiel on March 20, 2017.

Mehiel was attacked on the morning of March 20, 2017 as she was moving her stuff out of the Northeast D.C. sublet basement apartment she was staying in, prosecutors said. The North Carolina woman was in D.C. as part of a work-study at George Washington University’s Corcoran School of the Arts and Design.

Her body was found the afternoon of March 21, 2017; prosecutors said her co-workers entered her apartment to check in on her. She had been tied up and had multiple stab wounds to her neck and side.

Prosecutors were able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Toure sexually assaulted and killed Mehiel before stealing her car and credit cards, which he used to make withdrawals at area ATMS in Maryland and Virginia from March 20 through March 24, 2017.

Toure, who prosecutors said was a stranger to Mehiel, was arrested on March 27, 2017, in Northeast D.C., and has been in custody ever since.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 7.

WTOP’s Teta Alim contributed to this report.

