Georgetown law student among 157 killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

A third-year Georgetown University law student was killed Sunday in Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner crash that killed 157 people.

A third-year Georgetown University law student was killed Sunday in an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner crash that killed 157 people.

Cedric Asiavugwa, a campus minister, was on his way home to Nairobi, Kenya, following the death of his fiance’s mother, said a letter to the Georgetown community sent out Sunday evening.

“With his passing, the Georgetown community has lost a stellar student, a great friend to many, and a dedicated champion for social justice across East Africa and the world,” said the letter.

Asiavugwa was born and raised in Mombasa, Kenya. He served refugees and other marginalized groups in Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania before his time at Georgetown.

At Georgetown, Asiavugwa was pursuing a joint J.D. LL. M Degree in international business and economic law, according to the letter. He served as a residential minister at a residence hall and as an intern at the campus ministry office.

“His goal was to return to Kenya after his studies to pursue a career promoting the rights of refugees in East Africa and beyond,” the letter said.

“ … Cedric’s friends and faculty in this community remember him as a kind, compassionate and gentle soul, known for his beautifully warm and infectious smile. This is a tragic loss for Cedric’s family and loved ones, for Georgetown and for the broader social justice community that benefited every day from his passion, compassion and dedication.”

Asiavugwa was among the 157 people from 35 countries who were killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing crash. The jet faltered and crashed early Sunday shortly after takeoff from the country’s capital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.