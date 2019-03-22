202
Home » Washington, DC News » DC is doing something…

DC is doing something about the high cost of buying a house

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP March 22, 2019 9:34 pm 03/22/2019 09:34pm
4 Shares

There is no question Washington is an expensive city to live in, but now city leaders are doing something about it.

The latest U.S. Census Bureau data show the average median income in D.C. was $77,000, and only 41 percent of residents own their home.

“We are quite literally building housing for our teachers and our workers to live in the city,” Mayor Muriel Bowser told the city council in defending the allocations in her 2020 budget.

As part of the biggest budget in city history, the mayor is including $20 million to fund the construction of 1,000 affordable units.

“We’ll leverage $180 million in private sector participation for an overall investment of $200 million,” she said Friday.

Home sale numbers from January 2019 show even affordable neighborhoods are seeing home prices jump from last year, according to Long and Foster Realtors.

D.C. home prices as of January. Click to enlarge. (Courtesy Long & Foster)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance buying home DC Mayor expensive homes home market home purchase Latest News Local News Long & Foster Mayor Muriel Bowser megan cloherty Real Estate News US CEnsus Bureau Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!