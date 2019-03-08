DC Council, mayor’s office subpoenaed in federal investigation of Council member Jack Evans

Federal subpoenas have been delivered to the D.C. Council and the mayor's office as part of an investigation into Ward 2 Council member Jack Evans, who faces multiple allegations that he used his elected public office for personal gain.

The investigation, first reported by The Washington Post, initially centered on Evans’ relationship with the owner of a digital sign company.

WTOP confirmed the council was alerted to the subpoena by the council’s general counsel.

The council’s legal team instructed council members and staff to hold on to a wide array of information, which indicated the investigation may be widening.

The communications that must not be deleted include those which pertain to a list of companies and individuals. It also called for any records pertaining to proposed digital sign legislation, which was introduced to the council in the past, to be preserved.

WTOP reached out to Evans’ office but didn’t immediately hear back.

Ward 3 Council member Mary Cheh said that the council will work with investigators, but right now, she is reserving judgment when it comes to the situation.

“I don’t know what they’ll find, so we’re in a position, like the public I guess, to wait and see what’s uncovered,” Cheh said.

Cheh, who is also a constitutional law professor, said a grand jury will send out broadly worded subpoenas like this to preserve documents and other information that may be needed in the investigation.

“Then, sometime after that, they’ll probably pare that down and actually ask for specific documents, but we’re not at the point yet,” she said.

Washington City Paper reported that other businesses Evans has worked with in the past have also been subpoenaed in the case.

The developments in the federal investigation come as Evans faces other allegations that he used his elected public office for personal gain.

Evans, who is part of the D.C. Council’s Finance and Revenue Committee and a member of the Metro Board, apologized in response to those accusations earlier this week, but never clearly stated what he was apologizing for.

In a reprimand, which faces a vote in the council, Evans is accused of using the council office and email to send out business proposals to potential employers. Council rules forbid an elected official from using the prestige of their office or their public position for personal gain.

