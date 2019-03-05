5 injured after Metrobus and car collide in DC

Five people were injured in an early morning crash involving a car and a Metrobus on Saturday. Two people became trapped in their vehicle and had to be rescued by D.C. Fire and EMS.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, a Metrobus and car collided near the intersection of 9th Street and Massachusetts Avenue Northeast around 3 a.m.

There were two passengers in the car, both became trapped in the vehicle after the crash and had to be removed by rescue workers. One person’s condition is said to be critical, while the other is said to have suffered serious injuries.

Three people on the Metrobus were injured. Two were taken to a nearby hospital with what D.C. Fire called “minor injuries,” while the other was treated on the scene of the crash.

