2019 DC cherry blossom peak bloom prediction dates announced

The Yoshino cherry trees are predicted to reach peak bloom between April 3 to 6, The National Park Service announced Wednesday morning.

It’s a quintessential sign of spring’s imminence: D.C.’s beloved cherry blossoms blooming along the Tidal Basin.

The Yoshino cherry trees are predicted to reach peak bloom between April 3 and April 6, The National Park Service announced Wednesday morning.

And the peak Cherry Blossom bloom dates are… @WTOP 🌸 🌸 pic.twitter.com/Y5BVnoJGZ0 — Melissa Howell (@Mhowell003) March 6, 2019

“The development of the cherry blossoms are dependent on the weather,” said an NPS spokesman. “Regardless of when the blooms open, we have a full month of flowers and festivities to look forward to during the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Peak bloom is when 70 percent of the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin are open. The cherry blossoms are considered in bloom when 20 percent of the blooms are open until the petals fall.

“This event is a significant boost to our economy. Almost a million and a half people come to experience the Cherry Blossom over a four-week time period,” said Gregory O’Dell, president and CEO of Events DC. “That equates to over $100 million in economic activity for the city.”

O’Dell estimates that half of the crowd that comes to see the trees at peak bloom come from outside the region.

“It culminates to that D.C. owns the Spring and it’s always exciting to see that in action for us,” O’Dell said.

The 2019 National Cherry Blossom Festival starts on March 20.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell Contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.