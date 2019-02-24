202
Starbucks closing 4 stores in Northwest DC

By Zeke Hartner February 24, 2019 2:44 pm 02/24/2019 02:44pm
Starbucks logo in a storefront. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON — Bad news for fans of Starbucks out there, the company recently said it will close four of its 50 D.C. locations this year.

The company released a memo detailing plans to close shop on four locations in Northwest, reports NBC Washington. Three of them have already closed, with one more to follow in late March.

The Starbucks on 2300 Wisconsin Ave. will close on March 30. The following locations have already closed:

  • 1301 Connecticut Ave. NW closed in December
  • 21st and P Street NW closed Feb. 21
  • 9th and G Street NW location closed Feb. 22.

The company did not provide specifics as to why the stores were closing, but did lay out plans to close 150 stores across the country in June 2018. At the time, the company explained that the move was an attempt to boost sluggish sales by closing under performing stores. Starbucks usually closes around 50 stores a year.

