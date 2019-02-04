202
Home » Washington, DC News » Police search for suspect…

Police search for suspect in Metro sexual abuse incident

By Valerie Bonk February 4, 2019 11:45 am 02/04/2019 11:45am
13 Shares

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man that a female Metro passenger says inappropriately touched her while he was seated next to her on a train.

The incident happened about 5:18 p.m.on the Blue Line train in the area of the Stadium-Armory Metro stop Friday, Feb. 1, according to police.

Metro Transit police say that the man who is is being sought in the misdemeanor sexual abuse incident evaded fare on both entry and exit at the station.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Transit Police at 301-955-5000 or to text “MyMTPD” or 696875.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
assault Local News metro Tracking Metro 24/7 train valerie bonk vrime Washington, DC News wmata
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best DC-area hotels in 2019

U.S. News & World Report revealed its annual best hotels ranking Tuesday, and a number are within the Capital Beltway. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500