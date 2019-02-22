Man dead after Northeast DC stabbing

A man is dead after he was stabbed in Northeast on Friday morning. D.C. police said it happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Benning Road near 17th Street NE.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Northeast on Friday morning.

D.C. police said it happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Benning Road near 17th Street NE.

The man was stabbed several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have a suspect in custody.

Below is a map of the area where the stabbing happened.

