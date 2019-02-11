202
Home » Washington, DC News » Law enforcement agencies to…

Law enforcement agencies to hold training exercises inside Kennedy Center

By Zeke Hartner February 11, 2019 5:29 pm 02/11/2019 05:29pm
5 Shares
The Kennedy Center pictured from the Potomac. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WASHINGTON — Several law enforcement agencies based in the D.C. region will be running training drills inside the Kennedy Center on Tuesday, and the public could see an unusual amount of police activity in the area as a result.

Eileen Anderson, vice president of public relations for the Kennedy Center, told WTOP that law enforcement authorities from several jurisdictions are preparing to hold a series of exercises from 6 – 10 a.m. on Feb. 12.

The drills will test responses to life-threatening situations, including suspicious packages and active shooter scenarios.

According to Anderson, the drills were not planned in response to any particular event or incident.

Anderson said people in the area of the Kennedy Center may see law enforcement helicopters, vehicles and personnel in the area, though the exercises largely will take place inside the building itself. Traffic in the area may be impacted as the law enforcement agencies arrive and leave.

WTOP’s National Security Correspondent J.J. Green contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
active shooter drill kennedy center law enforcement training Local News Washington, DC News Zeke Hartner
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

King the wire fox terrier takes Westminster’s best in show

A wire fox from Brazil became America's top dog Tuesday night. See photos of him and his competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500