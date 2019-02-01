1 dead after masked gunman shoots 2 in DC day laborer temp firm

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after D.C. police say a masked gunman walked into a day laborer temp agency and opened fire on two employees early Thursday morning.

WASHINGTON — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after D.C. police say a masked gunman walked into a day laborer temp agency and opened fire on two employees early Thursday morning.

Both men were working in the back office of the Trojan Labor temp agency in the 1700 block of Hamlin Street Northeast when the shooter walked in shortly before 6 a.m. and shot them both several times, police said.

The storefront temp agency was open at the time of the shooting.

Investigators do not yet have a motive, but D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said it does not appear to be a robbery, “because it doesn’t look like he tried to take anything,” he said.

Killed was 32-year-old David Anthony Remen of La Crosse, Wisconsin. The other victim, who police said was the owner of the Trojan Labor temp firm, was undergoing surgery, the police chief said.

The gunman was wearing a mask and gloves and fled westbound on Hamlin Street after the shooting, according to police. He’s described as between 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 2 inches. Police said he was wearing a multi-colored top with white on the shoulders and down the sleeves, red in the middle and black toward the bottom. He was wearing black pants.

Newsham said other workers were in the office at the time of the shooting and are now talking with detectives. It’s unclear if the gunman was known to the workers or had a connection to the temp agency.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Call 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can also be sent via text to 50411.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.