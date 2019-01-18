WATCH: 2019 March for Life on the National Mall

Watch the video from the National Mall of the 2019 March for Life.

WASHINGTON — The 46th annual March for Life was held Friday on the National Mall.

It started at noon with a rally at 12th Street, between Madison Drive and Jefferson Drive, then ended up at the Capitol and Supreme Court.

Watch the video below.





