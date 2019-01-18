202
Home » Washington, DC News » WATCH: 2019 March for…

WATCH: 2019 March for Life on the National Mall

By Ginger Whitaker January 18, 2019 9:39 am 01/18/2019 09:39am
76 Shares

WASHINGTON — The 46th annual March for Life was held Friday on the National Mall.

It started at noon with a rally at 12th Street, between Madison Drive and Jefferson Drive, then ended up at the Capitol and Supreme Court.

Watch the video below.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Local News march for life March for Life livestream National News Washington, DC News watch March for Life
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Va. vineyard adds creamery, kitchen

A Virginia winery has a few new projects cooking, including a state-of-the-art creamery and a kitchen. Here’s a peek inside the recent farm-to-table expansion at Chrysalis.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500