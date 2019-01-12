NE DC shooting sends 3 to hospital

A triple shooting in Northeast D.C. left one person with life-threatening injuries and sent two teens to trauma centers Saturday afternoon.

D.C. police say the shooting happened near 18th Street and Benning Road in the Kingman Park neighborhood at around 2 p.m.

Two male teens, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, were shot multiple times. Another man is in critical condition.

All three victims were sent to the hospital.

Police are looking for three men in connection with the shooting. They are described as black men who were last seen wearing dark clothing.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting occurred.

