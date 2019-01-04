202.5
DC T-Mobile robbed after stolen U-Haul crashes into store

By Anagha Srikanth January 4, 2019 5:37 am 01/04/2019 05:37am
Police say a U-Haul backed into at Northeast D.C. T-Mobile store. (Courtesy NBC Washington liveshot)

WASHINGTON — A Northeast D.C. T-Mobile store was robbed early Friday morning, after a U-Haul truck crashed into the front of the store.

Store alarms called D.C. police to 2460 Market Street Northeast at around 2 a.m. Police said the U-Haul, which was stolen from Landover, Maryland, backed into the front of the store.

The T-Mobile store was then burglarized. No one was in the store at the time of the crash, and no injuries have been reported.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

crime northeast d.c. stolen U-Haul t-mobile U-Haul
