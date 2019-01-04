DC T-Mobile robbed after stolen U-Haul crashes into store

Police said the U-Haul, which was stolen from Landover, Maryland, backed into the front of the Northeast D.C. T-Mobile store.

WASHINGTON — A Northeast D.C. T-Mobile store was robbed early Friday morning, after a U-Haul truck crashed into the front of the store.

Store alarms called D.C. police to 2460 Market Street Northeast at around 2 a.m. Police said the U-Haul, which was stolen from Landover, Maryland, backed into the front of the store.

The T-Mobile store was then burglarized. No one was in the store at the time of the crash, and no injuries have been reported.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Below is where the incident took place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.