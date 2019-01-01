1 of 2 stolen DC puppies found

D.C. police said Wednesday afternoon that they’ve found one of the two pit bull puppies that were taken from a woman in Southeast D.C. on Sunday.

The police said via Twitter that one of the puppies was found and returned to its owner.

They’re still looking for the other puppy.

The woman was walking the dogs on Sunday at about noon on Southern Avenue, in Southeast D.C., on the Maryland line. A man walked up to her, brandished a handgun and demanded the puppies, then left with them, heading toward Heath Avenue in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

The man is considered armed and dangerous and is described as black, 20—30 years old and about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a dark complexion, skinny build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, black knit cap and black sweatpants.

If you know anything more about the incident, D.C. police ask you to call 202-727-9099 or text your tip to 50411. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

