202
Home » Washington, DC News » 1 dead in Southeast…

1 dead in Southeast DC shooting

By Zeke Hartner January 19, 2019 11:08 am 01/19/2019 11:08am
13 Shares

WASHINGTON — One person was killed following a shooting in Southeast, D.C. on Friday night.

According to D.C. police, 21-year-old Travis Deyvon Ruth of Southeast, D.C. was shot several times on the 2700 block of Jasper Street in Southeast at 7:39 p.m. Friday.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, but found that Ruth had died from his injuries.

D.C. police offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in D.C. 

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime dc police fatal shooting Latest News Local News shooting southeast d.c. Travis Deyvon Ruth Washington, DC News Zeke Hartner
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500