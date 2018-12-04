WATCH: Public honors George HW Bush at Capitol

Watch a livestream as members of the public honor former President George H.W.Bush as he lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

WASHINGTON – Members of the public are taking the time to honor former President George H.W.Bush as he lies in state.

He will lie in state in the Capitol for public visitation through Wednesday.

Watch a livestream from the Rotunda below.

