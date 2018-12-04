202.5
WATCH: Public honors George HW Bush at Capitol

By Ginger Whitaker December 4, 2018 9:47 am 12/04/2018 09:47am
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool)

WASHINGTON – Members of the public are taking the time to honor former President George H.W.Bush as he lies in state.

He will lie in state in the Capitol for public visitation through Wednesday.

Watch a livestream from the Rotunda below.

