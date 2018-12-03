WATCH: Monday’s arrival ceremony for former President George HW Bush at US Capitol

Watch a livestream as members of the House and Senate take part in a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush arrives.

WASHINGTON – Members of the House and Senate took part Monday evening in a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol as the casket of former President George H.W. Bush arrives.

Bush will then lie in state in the Rotunda through Wednesday morning.

Watch a video of the entire ceremony below:

Watch Bush’s motorcade travel from Joint Base Andrews to the Capitol Monday afternoon:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.