WATCH: DC’s favorite 109-year-old Virginia McLaurin hangs with the Globetrotters

WASHINGTON — The Harlem Globetrotters honored 109-year-old Virginia McLaurin Wednesday afternoon at the Capital One Arena.

McLaurin, who’s famous for dancing and ringing in her birthdays with the Obamas, took center court during the first quarter break where Briana “Hoops” Green helped her spin the ball on her finger.

This is not the first time McLaurin has gone viral with the Globetrotters; she serenaded the team during their visit to a D.C. public charter school earlier this month.

