PHOTOS: Melania Trump makes Christmas visit to children’s hospital

By The Associated Press December 13, 2018 2:11 pm 12/13/2018 02:11pm
Mrs. Trump toured part of the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's National Health System on Thursday and met with families and children treated there.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is keeping up the first ladies’ tradition of a Christmas season visit to a Washington children’s hospital.

The two boys and one girl she met ranged in age from 16 months to 6 years old. All three were born premature, at 24 weeks. Each weighed about 1 pound (0.45 kilograms) at birth.

The first lady also planned to read a book to patients. The White House says she chose author Todd Zimmerman’s “Oliver the Ornament,” a story about a family’s cherished Christmas ornaments.

The tradition of a Christmastime visit to Children’s National dates back more than 60 years to first lady Bess Truman.

PHOTOS: First lady unveils White House 2018 Christmas decorations

The White House on Monday released a video showing first lady Melania Trump decorating the Executive Mansion for the holidays. The theme of this year's decorations is "American Treasures: Christmas at the White House."
