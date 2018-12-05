202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » ‘I will know that…

‘I will know that I was here’: Residents line the streets to pay tribute to George HW Bush

By Rick Massimo December 5, 2018 12:58 pm 12/05/2018 12:58pm
Share

WASHINGTON — It was a moment like no other here in D.C., as the state funeral for the nation’s 41st president unfolded with military precision at the National Cathedral.

And outside the cathedral, people lined Wisconsin Avenue to get a glimpse of history and the motorcade carrying the late president.

As the procession carrying George H.W. Bush’s casket approached the Washington National Cathedral, thousands of people lined the streets of D.C. to pay tribute to the former president with nothing but their presence.

It wasn’t strictly a partisan affair: Standing on a brick wall in front of an apartment building across the street from the cathedral, Charles Hitchcock of D.C.’s Glover Park neighborhood described himself as “not a huge fan of George H.W. Bush’s politics” but called him “a class act” and “a very decent human being.”

It was cold out, but Hitchcock said, “As long as I’ve got some hot coffee, I’m good.”

Related Stories

Barbara Morehouse, of Great Falls, described herself as “a fan.” She cited his role in the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act — “so very important to me” — as well as his “love of family and country.”

Morehouse said she moved to D.C. just before Bush’s inauguration as president in 1989. She saw the parade and deemed it “the most amazing thing, to be able to be there and see such a historical event in person.”

She knew “standing here will in no way impact what is going on, but I will know that I was here to pay last respects to someone I thought was really wonderful.”

Paul Noe said Bush was “a great role model for our country,” adding he was “one could argue, the most-accomplished man to ever sit in the office of the president.” Beginning with Bush’s enlistment in World War II, becoming the youngest Navy flier, Noe said, “His service for his entire life to his country is an inspiration to everyone.” He added that Bush was rightly cited as a member of “the greatest generation.”

Noe said he saw a World War II veteran standing in the cold to pay his respects. “I thought that says a lot. He’s obviously not in good health, but he’s willing to stand here for hours to pay his respects.”

As the Bush family watched nearby, the flag-draped casket was carried up the steps and into the cathedral.

Former President George W. Bush and his siblings then solemnly made their way inside.

Washington has now said its final goodbye to George Herbert Walker Bush, who will be flown to Texas and his final resting place.

WTOP’s Mitchell Miller and John Aaron contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Bush george h.w. bush Local News Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 23-29
Christmas movies
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Today in History: Dec. 23
Holiday breakfast recipes
14 recipes for Christmas dinner
15+ holiday happenings around DC area
Remembering Penny Marshall
Science gifts for the stargazers in your life
Most notable quotes of 2018
Snowstorm south of DC
Celebrity deaths
Capitol Christmas tree lighting
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Images of 2018: A world in motion
PHOTOS: National Christmas Tree lighting 2018
December Entertainment Guide
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
First lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
Election Day
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note